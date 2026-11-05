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Obituary: Rachael Marie Hendrick Koester
By Nashville News Leader,4 days ago
Rachael Marie Hendrick Koester, a beautiful person inside and out, passed away in her sleep on Oct. 29, 2026. She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Richard Koester; sons, Payton King (Cheryl) of Charlotte, N.C., and Brennan King of Little Rock; three grandchildren, Hunter King of Charlotte, Dylan King of Charlotte, and Breanna King of Little Rock; and one brother, Vincent Webb (Minda) of Houston, Texas.