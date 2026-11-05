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Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis says he's 'not a fan' of sports gambling amid prediction market boom
By Jessica Golden@JGolden5,3 days ago
Las Vegas Raiders and Aces owner Mark Davis told CNBC Sport he's 'not a fan' of sports gambling, particularly proposition bets. Davis said the expansion of legalized sports betting across the country has raised questions about whether there is enough oversight to protect professional sports. His comments come as the...