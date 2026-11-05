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Scaling Inference Compute with Coding Agent Teams
By ODSC Team,4 days ago
Why does a frontier coding agent struggle on a codebase it could, in principle, read in full? Context. A single agent on a long-running task has to hold the whole problem in one window: every file it opens, every test it runs, every log line it scans. That window fills fast, and once it does, the model’s attention degrades and latency climbs before the task is done. Nouha Dziri, a research scientist at Cohere Labs, tested whether splitting that work across a coordinated team of agents could get around the limit. The results reshape how multi-agent coding systems should be built.