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Illinois makes history as Juliana Stratton’s win puts two women of color in the U.S. Senate
4 days ago
Stratton's victory over Republican Don Tracy will make Illinois the first state represented by two women of color in the Senate simultaneously. Illinois is set to make history after Democrat Juliana Stratton defeated Republican Don Tracy in the race to succeed retiring Sen. Dick Durbin. The win paved the way for the state to have two women of color serving in the U.S. Senate at the same time.
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