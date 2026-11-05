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Obituary: Vickie Toland Gill
By Nashville News Leader,4 days ago
Vickie Toland Gill, 78, of Little Rock, passed away peacefully on Oct. 30, 2026, at UAMS in Little Rock, Ark. Vickie was born Jan. 28, 1948, in Nashville, Ark., to Jay Van Toland Jr. and Mary Atha Toland. She grew up in Nashville and graduated from Nashville High School, where she was a proud Scrapper, cheering with the Scrapper Belles pep squad and playing basketball. She went on to graduate from Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia, where she made many lifelong friends, whom she stayed close to throughout her life.