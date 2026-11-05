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Marshtackie Florida Café opens in Hastings
4 days ago
Jennifer Ashton, owner of St. Augustine’s popular Juniper Market, is bringing her fresh, scratch-made casual fare to historic downtown Hastings with her new Marshtackie Florida Café. Ashton and her team opened for service in mid-October but will celebrate the café’s grand opening on Friday, Nov. 6, with a ribbon cutting at 8:30 a.m. during Hastings’ annual Fall Harvest Festival. Located at 420 N. Main St., on Hastings’ main downtown thoroughfare, Marshtackie Florida Café’s seasonal approach to food fits in perfectly with the area’s agricultural roots.