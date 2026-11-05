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Mercado Bitcoin Sets Monday Start for Gradual Account Access After Cyber Incident, Pledges to Cover Any Shortfalls
By Omar Faridi,4 days ago
Brazilian digital asset platform Mercado Bitcoin has confirmed it will start restoring limited customer access on Monday, November 9, after a security breach that disrupted operations earlier in the week. The first stage will allow users to log in solely through the company’s website in order to review balances, account statements, overall holdings, and investment records.