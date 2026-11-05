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Still thrown by the time change? One doctor shares tips on how to get some sleep
By NPR Illinois,4 days ago
The clocks rolled back early Sunday morning as Daylight Saving Time ended, marking another season of shorter days and unintentional early rising. So, how can people maintain a healthy sleep schedule and adjust to the new time without much difficulty? Dr. Tanya DeSanto, dental director for the Prairie Sleep Center, spoke with Local Edition to share some tips.