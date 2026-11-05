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Is asking for the best supplier the wrong question?
By Rodney Thomas, Remko van Hoek, and Stephanie Thomas,4 days ago
Test the assumptions behind supplier selection. A supplier that performs best under expected conditions may lose its advantage when demand, lead times or other operating conditions change. Measure the economic value of responsiveness. In the authors’ retailer simulation, greater demand uncertainty and lead-time variability shifted the profitability advantage from an...