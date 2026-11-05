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With Arkansas Republicans’ House supermajority lost, a changed dynamic
By KUAR,4 days ago
When Arkansans went to bed Tuesday night, Republicans were beginning to see the full scale of what amounted to historic losses. The blue wave didn’t upend statewide and federal offices or flip legislative chambers in Arkansas as it did in Texas and North Carolina. But it did break the status quo, with Republicans losing the supermajority in the House for the first time in a decade.