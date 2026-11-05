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Real American Freestyle (RAF) acquires World of Wrestling, home of Tulsa Nationals
By Jesse Holland,4 days ago
Real American Freestyle (RAF) has been criticized for being a hobby shop for bored UFC fighters, but it appears the promotion is strengthening its commitment to amateur wrestling. Officials today announced an agreement to acquire World of Wrestling (WoW), the family-owned organization behind Tulsa Nationals, Reno Worlds and the Kickoff...