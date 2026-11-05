undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Video: UFC’s Michael Chandler tried to interfere in WWE NXT match, got launched through the ropes instead
By Jesse Holland,3 days ago
UFC lightweight Michael Chandler is a big fan of professional wrestling and periodically pops up on WWE programming. His latest appearance took place under the promotion’s NXT banner, where Chandler served as the “special enforcer” between Dion Lennox and Cruz Montana. “Iron” took exception to the use of handcuffs in the corner of the ring and tried to intervene.