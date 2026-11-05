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The AI Election: Voters Supported Data Center Restrictions or Moratoriums in 40 of 41 Local Elections
By Lucas Nolan,4 days ago
Tuesday’s midterm elections produced a clear loser along with the Republican party: the data center industry. CNBC reports that data center-related measures appeared on ballots in at least 41 jurisdictions across 10 states, and voters approved moratoriums or restrictions in 40 of those. This is one of the clearest signs that the midterm elections were in fact the “AI election.”