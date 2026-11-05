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Warren Haynes Announces New 2027 Spring Tour Dates
By olivia hanson,5 days ago
GRAMMY® Award-winning vocalist, songwriter, guitar legend, producer, and Gov’t Mule frontman Warren Haynes announced new 2027 spring tour dates for his Dreams and Songs Symphonic Experience. This unique live show, which has a planned stop in Buffalo, will feature orchestrally reimagined arrangements of Haynes’ incredible catalog across both his group and solo careers.