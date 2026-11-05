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What is a Registered Investment Advisor (RIA)?
By Ricardo Ramirez,4 days ago
A Registered Investment Advisor is a firm or individual that provides investment advice for compensation. RIAs are registered with either the SEC or a state securities regulator under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, which means the firm has filed disclosures with regulators, is subject to compliance examinations, and can be looked up in a public database, but it does not indicate the quality of the advice provided.