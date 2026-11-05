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Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Orbitrap Mass Spectrometers for Isotope Ratio Analysis
By Michael Barbella,3 days ago
Thermo Fisher Scientific has introduced the Thermo Scientific Orbitrap Isora Mass Spectrometer and Orbitrap Isora Pro Mass Spectrometer, its first Orbitrap instruments with a dedicated isotope ratio analysis mode. Together with the Thermo Scientific Vanquish Duo UHPLC System and new Isotope Discoverer Software, the instruments form an integrated workflow that improves access to molecular-level isotope ratio analysis for laboratories and researchers.