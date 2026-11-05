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JAYLEN BROWN FACES FORMER TEAM FOR FIRST TIME AS 76ERS HOST JAYSON TATUM AND CELTICS ON TUESDAY, NOV. 10 AT 8 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ NBA COVERAGE NEXT WEEK
4 days ago
Coast 2 Coast Tuesday Begins with Jaylen Brown, LeBron James, and 76ers Hosting Jayson Tatum, Paul George, and Celtics in Brown’s First Game vs. Former Team at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Following Boston-Philadelphia, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Thunder Visit Damian Lillard and Trail Blazers at 11 p.m....