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Old Brookville Man, 71, Hit With Crowbar in Burglary, Two Brooklyn Men Arrested
By Reid Carlisle,5 days ago
A 71-year-old Old Brookville homeowner was struck in the shoulder with a crowbar after confronting an intruder inside his own home in July, and police say they have now arrested both men accused in the break-in. Richard Lewis, 54, and Norbet Roseway, 45, both of Brooklyn, face first-degree burglary and first-degree robbery charges in connection with the attack, which happened on Brookville Lane.