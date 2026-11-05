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Bronx Duo Punches, Robs 19-Year-Old Woman on 3rd Avenue, NYPD Offers $3,500
By Reid Carlisle,4 days ago
A 19-year-old woman was punched in the face and robbed of her cellphone by two men who approached her in front of 4312 3rd Avenue in the Bronx late Sunday night, according to the NYPD. The attack happened at approximately 11:30 p.m. on November 1, and the two suspects fled on foot before officers arrived, leaving investigators with no leads on their identities.
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