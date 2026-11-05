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Man accused of stabbing 71-year-old victim 28 times indicted on murder charge in Dutchess County
By News 12 Staff,4 days ago
A 31-year-old man has been indicted on a murder charge after prosecutors say he stabbed a 71-year-old man 28 times inside a Hyde Park home. Nicholus Peterson was arraigned on one count of second-degree murder following an indictment by a Dutchess County grand jury. Prosecutors allege Peterson intentionally killed William...