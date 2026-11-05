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Graphic Design Student Exhibition | 1-800-INSPIRED
3 days ago
This exhibition showcases portfolios from the Senior Studio Graphics Design course, a required component of the Dr. Marjan Mazza Bachelor of Applied Science in Business and Management, with a Graphic Design Management Concentration degree. Blending graphic design with photography and fine arts, this student’s portfolio showcases a vibrant body of work that reflects creativity, innovation, and dedication to the discipline.