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Arkansas accuses prediction market, online gaming platform of operating illegal gambling
By Staff,4 days ago
Arkansas filed lawsuits Wednesday against online prediction market Kalshi and an Australian company operating an online “sweepstakes casino,” accusing them of running illegal gambling operations. Attorney General Tim Griffin filed the lawsuits against Kalshi and VGW, an online gaming platform that features such games as Chumba Casino, LuckyLand...