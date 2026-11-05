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Modern Warfare 4 has made Call of Duty's biggest problem even worse
5 days ago
Modern Warfare 4 has one of the best multiplayer experiences Call of Duty has seen for years. Compared to Black Ops, Modern Warfare's weapons have more oomph, the aesthetic is much more appealing, and movement feels much more fluid. That said, Modern Warfare 4 continues a longstanding problem with the Call of Duty series as a whole: players have access to too much intel.