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I sideloaded companion apps to run alongside Android Auto and finally got the multitasking Google refuses to allow
By Anurag Singh,5 days ago
I want to get more use out of the screen in my car, especially when I’m parked. It already connects to my phone, so opening a webpage or using an app that works perfectly well on that phone shouldn’t require much effort. Android Auto limits what reaches the dashboard, though, and its selection of supported apps is rather abysmal.