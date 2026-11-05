undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
SNAP Work Rules and Funding Changes Reshape Federal Food Aid
By Legis1 Editorial,5 days ago
Changes to federal food assistance are expanding work requirements, restricting eligibility for some immigrants and shifting more program costs to states, while federal agencies continue implementing the new rules. . The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program's (SNAP) eligibility rules, work requirements and funding structure have shifted substantially, but the U.S. Department...