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Luke Bryan, Megan Moroney to headline 2027 Coastal Country Jam
By Buddy Iahn,4 days ago
Activated Events has announced that Coastal Country Jam is returning to where it all began. After two years in Long Beach, SoCal’s favorite beachside country music festival returns to the sand in Huntington Beach on Saturday, May 22nd, and Sunday, May 23rd, with country superstar Luke Bryan headlining Saturday night and Megan Moroney closing out Sunday.