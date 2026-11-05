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4 Nostalgic Toys, Including Care Bears, Inducted Into National Toy Hall of Fame
5 days ago
In an industry driven by what’s new, the National Toy Hall of Fame is a reminder of what lasts. This year’s inductees span centuries, from a game with roots in a 16th-century Italian lottery to a trading card phenomenon born in the 1990s. Together, they show the kind of staying power that keeps products on shelves and shoppers coming back. That appeal matters more than ever as nostalgia drives toy sales, with adult “kidults,” especially millennials, buying the brands they grew up with for themselves and the next generation.