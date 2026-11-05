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Randy Travis to celebrate 40th anniversary of Grand Ole Opry membership
By Buddy Iahn,3 days ago
Country Music Hall of Fame member Randy Travis will celebrate his 40th Anniversary as a Grand Ole Opry member on Friday, December 11th. The special 40th Anniversary celebration will feature friends and fellow Opry members, including Josh Turner, Mark Wills, and Gary Mule Deer, as well as special guests Paul Overstreet, James Dupré, and more.