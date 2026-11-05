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Mayor's Minute: Tuscaloosa Police Department retirement ceremony
By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter,5 days ago
This past Friday, the Tuscaloosa Police Department honored seven retiring officers whose combined service to our community spans hundreds of years. To Captain Simpson, Sergeant Snider, Officer Gantt, Assistant Chief Rice, Officer Albright, Officer Ballard and Captain Canez, congratulations, and thank you. Throughout their careers, these dedicated public servants have...