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Abu Sama III carries his parents’ legacy from West Africa to Camp Randall
3 days ago
In his first college start, on a snow-covered field against No. 19 Kansas State, an 18-year-old Abu Sama III ran for 276 yards and three touchdowns, the most by any freshman in Iowa State history. But his legacy began long before his commitment to Iowa State and transfer to the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and even before he became the 2022-23 Iowa Gatorade Player of the Year.