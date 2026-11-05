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Maine's 2nd District Race heads to ranked-choice voting tabulation
By Ariana St Pierre,3 days ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WGME) -- The race for Maine’s Second Congressional District is heading to ranked-choice voting tabulation. This comes after former Republican Gov. Paul LePage declared himself the winner on Wednesday. The Secretary of State’s Office on Thursday announced neither LePage nor Democratic State Auditor Matt Dunlap received more...