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FCPD: Chantilly man charged with committing lewd act in vehicle
By Angela Woolsey,4 days ago
A Chantilly man is facing criminal charges after two women saw him allegedly pleasuring himself while inside his vehicle earlier this year. Officers responded to the 13000 block of Route 50 in Chantilly at 10:06 a.m. on June 1 after the women reported that “a man was masturbating inside his vehicle and taking photographs of them,” the Fairfax County Police Department says.