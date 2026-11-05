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IMO Council backs second term for Secretary-General Dominguez
4 days ago
The IMO Council has decided to extend the mandate of Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez for a second four-year term, from 1 January 2028 to 31 December 2031. Announcing the decision on 4 November during the Council’s 138th session in London, Council Chair Mr. Victor Jimenez (Spain) congratulated the Secretary-General on behalf of the IMO Council and confirmed that the decision would be submitted to the IMO Assembly for approval when it meets in late 2027.