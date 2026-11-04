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Republican LaRose claims victory over Blackwell in Ohio Auditor race
3 days ago
Republican Frank LaRose claimed victory over Maple Heights Mayor Annette Blackwell in the race for Ohio Auditor Wednesday morning. "I'm honored and humbled by the opportunity to serve as your next Ohio Auditor of State, but it's certainly a victory that's bittersweet," LaRose said in a statement. "I know we're disappointed about the outcome of so many other races. We, as Republicans, have a lot of work to do."