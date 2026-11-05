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Carrier Transicold introduces SimplyFRESH to protect perishables with atmosphere control on shorter refrigerated container voyages
3 days ago
Carrier Transicold has introduced SimplyFRESH™, a passive controlled atmosphere (CA) system designed to help protect perishable cargo on shorter refrigerated container voyages, providing a cost-efficient option when full active atmosphere control is not required. Carrier Transicold is part of Carrier Global Corporation, a global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions.