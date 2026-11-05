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St. Joseph woman steals Ford Mustang
3 days ago
ST. JOSEPH, MO — A St. Joseph woman is scheduled for her initial appearance in Buchanan County court at 8:15 Monday morning after stealing a car on April 24. According to the probable cause statement, the victim left their residence with the defendant’s mother, leaving the defendant, Raylea A. Justus, 19, and the victim’s daughter at the home. When they returned home, their 2006 Ford Mustang and Justus were missing. Shortly after midnight on April 25, Andrew County Sheriff’s Deputies located the stolen vehicle abandoned following an accident.
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