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American Airlines Cargo expands longstanding partnership with WFS across eight European countries
4 days ago
American Airlines Cargo has extended its longstanding partnership with Worldwide Flight Services (WFS), a SATS company, through a new five-year cargo handling agreement spanning eight European countries. The agreement builds on more than four decades of collaboration between American Airlines Cargo and WFS and supports the airline’s cargo operations across...