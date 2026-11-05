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The Book of Valor – Martha MacCallum
By AT-Magazine,3 days ago
FOX News’ Martha MacCallum has a new book, The Book of Valor, coming out on November 10th. In the book, Martha brings to life remarkable individuals whose bravery and determination helped shape the nation, exploring the lesser-known stories behind defining moments in American history. Timed to America’s 250th year and Veterans Day, the book spotlights military members, first responders, and everyday American heroes whose stories serve as lasting examples of bravery and extreme selflessness.