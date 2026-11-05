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Kalé research identifies that only five per cent of ports are fully digitized
4 days ago
Only five percent of respondents said a Port Community System (PCS) was fully implemented at their port, according to new global research from Kalé Logistics (Kalé). Launched at the International Association of Ports and Harbors World Ports Conference, the State of Port Digital Readiness & Stakeholder Adoption of Port Community Systems report found half of respondents identified customs as the primary barrier to adoption, while 35 per cent cited other government agencies.