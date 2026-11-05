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Charting the course to 2027: 70000tons of Metal 2026 Artist Spotlight: Amorphis
By Zenae Zukowski,5 days ago
As 70000tons of Metal continues revealing the lineup for the 2027 voyage, Metal Insider is looking back at the artists who sailed aboard the 2026 edition. Each spotlight revisits one of the bands from this year’s cruise with photos, standout moments, and a look at what has happened since returning to land. The 2027 voyage sets sail on January 14–18, 2027, departing from Miami, Florida, for Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, once again aboard Royal Caribbean’s Freedom of the Seas. The voyage will feature 60 bands performing 120 shows across four days, with only 3,000 tickets available, via this location.