undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Ozzfest announces three 2027 shows in UK, U.S. and Mexico
By Zenae Zukowski,3 days ago
Ozzfest has confirmed three shows for its long-awaited, 2027 return, with stops in the United Kingdom, United States and Mexico. The festival, promoted by Live Nation, will begin July 10 at The National Bowl in Milton Keynes, return to Glen Helen Amphitheater in San Bernardino on September 11, and make its Mexico City debut at Estadio GNP Seguros on September 18.