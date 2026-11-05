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NATIONAL COMMANDER VISITS POST 133
4 days ago
John Bowen, the National Commander of the American Legion, visited with Perryville’s post 133 on Saturday. The commander shared breakfast with local legion members before being led on a tour of the National Veteran’s Memorial in Perryville. “Perryville is a beautiful town,” Bowen said. “I love the location. I love that history of the town and the people. We just came from visiting the third largest American Legion post in the state of Missouri and had a great turnout for breakfast. Wonderful people that we met. The leadership of that post, they’re doing the right things. They’re working in the community. They’re doing things that we should be doing everywhere in the American Legion.
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