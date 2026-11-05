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Austin Team Could Plan Dangerous-Building Demolition Authorization Within 96 Hours
By Matt Mitchell,4 days ago
Permitting and Development Center — Reported Board Appeals Meeting Venue. Austin officials are pushing a plan that would have a dangerous premises team work to plan demolition authorization for dangerously unsafe buildings within 96 hours, a dramatic speedup from a standard process that currently can drag on for months. The proposal, outlined in an October 30 memorandum from Austin Development Services, would create a new emergency pathway for structures that pose an immediate threat to public safety, separate from the city's usual code-enforcement pipeline.
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