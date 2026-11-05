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RCPD Report: 11/5/26
By KMAN Staff,3 days ago
Colton Brian Magnuson, 36, of St. George, was arrested at approximately 5:43 p.m. on Nov. 4, 2026 in the 600 block of S. Seth Child Road on a Riley County District Court warrant for probation violation with an original charge of interference with a law enforcement officer. During the arrest, officers filed a report for theft of property or services, use/possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia, and possession of opiate/opium/narcotic or certain stimulant. Magnuson was then also arrested for theft of property or services, use/possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia, and possession of opiate/opium/narcotic or certain stimulant and issued a total bond of $5,000. He remains confined in the Riley County Jail at the time of this report.