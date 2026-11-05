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Charlotte County Condo Prices Creep Up Just as Tax Relief Lands for Buyers
By Josh Strickland,4 days ago
Condo and townhome buyers in Charlotte County are finally seeing some daylight after years of falling prices and swelling inventory. Closed sales of condominiums and townhomes in the county rose 2.2% year over year in September 2026, and the market's median sale price also edged higher, even as the number of homes for sale fell sharply compared with a year earlier.
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