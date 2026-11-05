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Mount Adams Woman Sues Cincinnati Chiropractors, Says Neck Adjustment Led to Strokes
By Trevor Wang,4 days ago
A 34-year-old Mount Adams woman has filed a negligence lawsuit against a Cincinnati-area chiropractic practice, claiming a neck adjustment in May 2024 left her with a torn artery and multiple strokes. Casey Knotts' lawsuit names Mt. Lookout Chiropractic along with chiropractors William Cornett and Donna Maloney, and the defendants have denied the allegations.
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