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St. George man arrested on drug, theft and probation violation allegations
By KMAN Staff,4 days ago
A 36-year-old St. George man was arrested Wednesday on multiple allegations, including drug possession, theft and probation violation. According to the RCPD, Colton Brian Magnuson was arrested just before 6 p.m. in the 600 block of South Seth Child Road on a Riley County District Court warrant for probation violation stemming from an original charge of interference with a law enforcement officer.
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