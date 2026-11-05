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Hit-and-Run Arrest
By Alex,3 days ago
On Tuesday, June 2, 2026, at 10:09 p.m., a pedestrian was struck by a motor vehicle near the intersection of Main Street and Plymouth Avenue. The victim, an adult male, sustained serious, life-threatening injuries. After the collision, the vehicle operator fled the scene and made no attempt to stop to render assistance or check the victim’s condition, leaving the victim injured on the side of the road.