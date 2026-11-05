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Brother Fights Parole for Sister's 1986 Killer as Ohio Hearing Nears
By Amber Reed,4 days ago
Clinton Dickens is scheduled to appear before the Ohio parole board on Nov. 17 or Nov. 18, nearly four decades after he and an accomplice kidnapped, raped and killed two young women in Norton, Ohio. The hearing comes under a law that changed when some people sentenced for crimes committed as juveniles can seek parole. Jon Offredo, whose sister Wendy was one of the victims, is urging the board to deny Dickens release and wants state lawmakers to reconsider the law.
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