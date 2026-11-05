undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
St. Louis Veterans Day 5K Returns Downtown, Aims to Fight Veteran Homelessness
By Gideon Hurst,4 days ago
St. Louis runners will lace up Saturday morning for the 11th annual Veterans Day 5K Run/Walk, a downtown race that supports efforts to help veterans find stable housing. The race starts at 9 a.m. at Soldiers Memorial, 1315 Chestnut St., with organizers expecting roughly 900 participants to turn out before the city's Veterans Day parade and ceremony immediately follow.
7